After the warmest February on record, March comes in like a lamb!

As far as weather records are concerned, Friday is the first day of Spring!

The winter of 2023-2024 will go into the record books as the "Winter that wasn't" & there is no end in sight to the "overall" above normal temps.

Friday: Mostly sunny & much warmer with 40s/50s. It will be windy with cooler temps near Lake Michigan.

This weekend: Temps will be way above normal on Saturday & Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Gusty SE winds will keep it cooler near the lake.

A cold front will move through on Monday with the chance of showers & storms. Snow is not in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.

