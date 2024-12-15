I'm sayin there's a chance........

Dense fog will persist across the area overnight. Widespread visibilities of 1/4 or less are likely.

AM Fog will give way to considerable cloudiness on Monday. A few showers are possible & winds will become gusty by the afternoon.

A weak cold front will cross the state on Monday. A stronger cold front will bring the chance of snow to N.E.W. Tuesday night.

Minor accumulations are possible.

A much stronger Alberta Clipper brings a much better chance of accumulating snow on Thursday & Friday. Stay tuned, this is our

best chance a seeing a White Christmas!!

