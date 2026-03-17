If you haven't had your fill of snow, you're in luck

After the biggest snowfall in nearly 140 years, today was the coldest day in over 5 weeks!

Wind chills were in the teens below zero this morning.

Lots of sunshine gave way to clouds by afternoon.

Those clouds will bring us more snow overnight.

Most spots will see a dusting to an inch.

On Wednesday, the temperature will jump 10 to 15 degrees above today's highs.

This will mark the beginning of the BIG meltdown!!

A wintry mix is expected across the area tomorrow night.