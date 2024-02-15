If you enjoy winter, enjoy the next 2 days

Today was the 30th straight day with above normal high temps!

1-3" of snow fell across the area last night! It was our first widespread accumulating snow in over a month!!

Now that there is snow on the ground.....the cold is moving in.

Highs will be at/below normal the next two days. But that it's for "cold" air, much warmer temps will return next week. All this snow will melt.

Friday: Most sunny & colder. Temps may actually be below normal for a change. Wind chills in the morning will be in the single digits.

This Weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will climb back into the 30s by Sunday.

The well above normal temps return next week with widespread 40s expected. Some 50s are also possible.

