If this is spring, bring back winter!

Today was the first full day of spring!!

High temps were running 10-15 degrees below normal!!

The first week of spring will feature mainly below normal temps and a two chances for accumulating snow.

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: AM accumulating snow tapering to light snow & flurries. 4-6" most areas but a band of 6-12" is possible

somewhere within the NBC 26 viewing area.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine on Saturday with below normal highs. On Sunday, thickening clouds

will give way to more snow as we move into the afternoon.

It looks like snow will go over to rain on Monday with warmer temps. 50s are possible across parts of N.E.W.

on Monday & Tuesday depending on the storm track.

The two snow producing systems heading

our way are not set in stone. Significant accumulations are possible with each storm. Stay tuned!!