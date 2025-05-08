If it weren't for the wind

After the nicest day of the year yesterday, a cold front moved through last night, bringing a drastic change.

Behind it, gusty northeast winds have ushered in much cooler temperatures. Northeast winds will keep the conditions cooler than usual on Thursday as well.

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 70 on Friday as winds briefly shift to the southwest ahead of another cold front.

This front will trigger a few showers and storms Friday night, cooling us back down again for Saturday.

Mother's Day looks beautiful, with highs in the 70s.

Next week appears very summery with temperatures in the 70s and 80s!

