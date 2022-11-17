Icy Morning Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/17/22 AM

We are waking up this morning to temperatures well below freezing, in the 20s. With blustery west winds whipping at 20mph, it is re-freezing snow that is melting on the roads. Multiple accidents have been reported along I-41, 151 and 10, with detours from closures. Remember to avoid using cruise control and to have a winter emergency kit in your car. If you lose control, ease off the accelerator, softly touch the break and don't over correct with your steering. Be sure to also slow down before you get on to ramps and bridges, hitting the gas or brakes may cause you to spin out.

This afternoon we have a few more shots of spotty snow showers, with less than 1/2" expected to accumulate. Highs will only reach 28° and feel more like a high of 18° with the wind chill factored in.

Friday, chances of morning snow still linger as temperatures will feel like the single digits early. By afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day as highs only hit 27°.

By Saturday we get even deeper into the cold snap, with highs only hitting 22°. Frost bite and hypothermia a concern for hunters headed out into the woods for hours. These temps and conditions is what we usually feel in the heart of winter, in January.

Cold continues through the rest of the weekend, with more sunshine peeking out.

Next week starts sunny and cold, with a warm-up by mid-week to the upper 30s.