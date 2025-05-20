I thought April showers brought May flowers...not temps in the 40s!

This was the coolest day on or after May 20th in four years!

This afternoon, the temperature in Fond du Lac was 42 degrees at one point. The normal low is 48 degrees. Brr!!

An area of low pressure will continue to track across the Great Lakes through Wednesday, bringing gusty NE winds and the threat of rain.

The system will move east by Thursday & that means "some" sun is in the forecast.

This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to Summer, but it won't feel like it!

Temperatures will be below normal for the next 7 days.

A big warm-up will arrive as we close out May & move into June!

