I love the 80s

High pressure was in control of our weather today.

The end result was lots of sunshine, gusty NE winds & seasonable temperatures in the 60s & lower 70s.

The NE winds did keep it cooler by the lake.

High pressure will shift off to our east overnight as our next weather-maker approaches from the Minnesota.

It's an area of low pressure that will bring showers & storms back to N.E.W.. A few storms could be strong.

Much warmer weather will return on Friday & continue through the weekend.

Thursday: Lots of clouds. A few showers & storm.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be in the 80s. There will be a chance for a shower/storm late Saturday.

More 80s on Monday & then a good chance of rain & cooler temps on Tuesday.

