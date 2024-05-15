I love the 80s

High pressure was in control of our weather today.
The end result was lots of sunshine, gusty NE winds & seasonable temperatures in the 60s & lower 70s.
The NE winds did keep it cooler by the lake.
High pressure will shift off to our east overnight as our next weather-maker approaches from the Minnesota.
It's an area of low pressure that will bring showers & storms back to N.E.W.. A few storms could be strong.
Much warmer weather will return on Friday & continue through the weekend.
Thursday: Lots of clouds. A few showers & storm.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be in the 80s. There will be a chance for a shower/storm late Saturday.
More 80s on Monday & then a good chance of rain & cooler temps on Tuesday.