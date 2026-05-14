I love the 70s & the 80s

After widespread frost across the area this morning, we had picture-perfect conditions for the rest of the day. Nothing but sunshine and highs near 70 degrees away from the lake.

A warm front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Thursday night into Friday. After highs in the 60s and 70s on Thursday, temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s on Friday, with 80s expected on Saturday. It will be cooler near the lake.

Most of Saturday looks dry, but there is a chance for storms very early in the day and again late at night. It will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Temperatures will cool down on Sunday before warmer weather returns Monday and Tuesday. The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 60s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday and Monday. A few storms could become severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

