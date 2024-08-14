Watch Now
I love the 60s?

Today was the the 4th straight day with highs in the 80s. Tomorrow will not be the 5th.
Widespread rain & much cooler weather returns on Thursday & Friday as an area of low pressure tracks right over the state.
1-2" of rain is possible across N.E.W. with a small chance of severe weather.
We will also see gusty SE winds.

Thursday: Showers & a few storms. Windy & cool.
Friday: Showers & a few storms. Windy & warmer.

This weekend: Lingering showers are possible on Saturday. Otherwise, lots of sunshine both days & warmer.

