Humidity Sticks Around as Rain Chances Arrive Saturday Evening

The start of the weekend was humid, with dew points topping out in the upper 60s to near 70, along with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are possible this evening. Tonight, cloud cover will continue to increase as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will also be possible throughout the overnight hours.

Sunday, the humidity sticks around as skies gradually clear throughout the day. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 80s, but it will be a bit breezy at times, with winds occasionally gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

Our next best chance for rain comes Tuesday. Humidity levels will begin to drop Wednesday as slightly cooler and drier air moves in for the second half of the week.

