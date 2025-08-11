Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Humidity and storm chances linger through Tuesday

Showers end early this morning with skies turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Staying humid today with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers or storms are possible late tonight, but a better chance arrives Tuesday afternoon with the cold front. A few storms Tuesday afternoon (2-5pm) could be strong to severe. Humidity finally drops on Wednesday with temps returning to normal around 80°.

