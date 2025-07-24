Humid & stormy. More on Thursday

It was a very warm to hot & humid day across the area!!
Temps were in the 80s & 90s, but dew points climbed into the mid/upper 70s.
The result was heat index values above 100 degrees. #supersticky
Severe thunderstorms rolled across the area during the evening, producing a least one tornado & numerous reports of wind damage.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun & clouds. It will be breezy & humid.
A few thunderstorms are possible & some could be strong to severe.
