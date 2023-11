Thanksgiving: Sun & clouds. Gusty NW winds.

Coldest Thanksgiving in 4 years but not really that cold. Packers fans going to Detroit can expect sunshine & upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

Saturday: Thickening clouds. Temps will be at/below normal.

Sunday: Cloudy skies with perhaps some snow. "If" storm develops it cause some travel home issues.

Next week: Much colder temps to wrap up the month.