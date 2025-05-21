How long will MAY be MIA?

After yesterday, which was the coolest day on or after May 20th in four years, there wasn't much improvement today.

Once again, temperatures were running 15-20 degrees below normal.

Today was the 5th straight day with below normal high temps & we have 6 more on the way!!

The large area of low pressure that has been controlling our weather will continue to track east overnight.

However, it will remain close enough to produce gusty NE winds and the threat of showers the next two days.

With the system moving away from Wisconsin, we will see some pockets of sunshine develop behind it.

This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to Summer, but it won't feel like it!

FYI, the normal high hits 70 degrees tomorrow.

A big warm-up will arrive as we close out May & move into June!

