How long will it feel like July?

After a beautiful weekend filled with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s, it felt like summer today!

Most locations, away from Lake Michigan, soared into the 80s, which is 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

However, the weather will change as an upper-level low rotates northwest towards Wisconsin from the Ohio Valley.

This system will bring clouds and a chance of showers or storms.

With the clouds, temperatures will cool down slightly.

On Thursday, we will see more sunshine, causing highs to rise back into the 80s.

That warmth precedes our next weather maker, a cold front.

The cold front will produce thunderstorms Thursday evening, and some could be severe.

Behind the front, much cooler weather returns for the weekend.