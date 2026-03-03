How about a March record high?

After a cold weekend with highs only in the 20s, today was the second day in a row with highs in the 40s, and there were even some 50s.

High pressure built over the Great Lakes today and will control our weather tomorrow as well.

We will see more sunshine and highs near 55 degrees.

That's 20 degrees above normal, and the record high of 58 degrees, set two years ago, will be within reach.

A large system will bring clouds and rain back to Wisconsin by late Thursday and Friday.

A few thunderstorms will also be possible.

This is the weekend we spring ahead!

Turn the clock ahead by an hour before bed Saturday night.

We lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of sunshine on Sunday PM.

Temps over the weekend and early next week will be in the 50s/60s.