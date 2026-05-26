Hot weather is here, but is it here to stay?

We also saw our first 90-degree day of the year today. It was the earliest 90-degree high in four years. The high in Green Bay reached 91 degrees, just one degree shy of the record high of 92.

A backdoor cold front moved through Northeast Wisconsin during the evening, sparking showers and a few thunderstorms. The storms produced gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Northeast winds will cool things down quite a bit on Wednesday, and another system will slide through during the afternoon. Once again, a shower or storm will be possible.

By Thursday, highs will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

