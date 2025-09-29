Today was the third straight day with totally sunny skies & well above normal temperatures.

The normal high for this time of year is 66°.

The record high was 86°, and we only missed it by 3 degrees.

A weak cold front will move through overnight, increasing clouds & turning winds to the northeast.

The combination of NE winds & clouds will cool us down a bit on Tuesday & Wednesday.

On Thursday, winds will switch back to the SW, ushering in another summer-like air mass.

The first weekend will feature record or near-record warmth with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

