Today was the third straight day with totally sunny skies & well above normal temperatures.
The normal high for this time of year is 66°.
The record high was 86°, and we only missed it by 3 degrees.
A weak cold front will move through overnight, increasing clouds & turning winds to the northeast.
The combination of NE winds & clouds will cool us down a bit on Tuesday & Wednesday.
On Thursday, winds will switch back to the SW, ushering in another summer-like air mass.
The first weekend will feature record or near-record warmth with highs in the mid/upper 80s.
