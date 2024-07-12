Hot, humid & stormy Weekend

We are now entering what is climatologically the warmest/hottest time of the year.

I will feel like it Saturday through Monday. 90s are possible/likely each day.

With dew points climbing into the 70s the heat index will make it feel like 100+ degrees.

This weekend: Very warm to hot. It will also be humid with dew points in the 70s.

We should see our first 90 of the month either Saturday or Sunday. It will look & feel like July.

Thunderstorms will also be possible over the weekend. Some storms could be severe with heavy rain.

Stay tuned!!

