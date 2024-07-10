Hot, humid & stormy

The remnants of Beryl slowly pulled off to the east this afternoon.

We saw mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with a few isolated showers/storms.

Temps away from the lake were in the lower 80s.

We can expect more of the same the next 2 days.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. A shower/storm is possible.

This weekend: Very warm to hot. It will also be humid with dew points in the 70s.

We should see our first 90 of the month either Saturday or Sunday. It will look & feel like July.

We are now entering what is climatologically the warmest/hottest time of the year.

Thunderstorms will also be possible over the weekend. Some storms could be severe with heavy rain.

Stay tuned!!

