Hot, hot, HOT!!!

The heat wave is here! High temperatures over the next two days will climb into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Dew points will rise into the 70s, pushing heat index values above 100 degrees.

Although highs will reach the mid to upper 90s on Monday, it likely won't be hot enough to break the record. The record high for July 13 is 104 degrees, set in 1936.

Temperatures will be 2 to 4 degrees hotter on Tuesday, which marks the 31st anniversary of Green Bay's last 100-degree day. The high reached 102 degrees on July 14, 1995.

More 90s are expected on Wednesday, but it appears we'll get a break from the intense heat on Thursday and Friday, along with a chance for a few thunderstorms.