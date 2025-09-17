Hot and humid today with isolated storms

Summer's last hurrah continues today with highs in the mid to upper 80s with an increase in humidity. Cold front slowly dipping in from the north will trigger isolated storms between 4-7pm in far northern Wisconsin. No severe weather is expected, but storms won't move much so they'll dump a lot of rain in one spot and produce gusty winds when the storm weakens. More isolated showers are possible Thursday with a better chance for rain this weekend. Temps fall back into the mid 70s Thursday and lower 70s Friday and Saturday.
