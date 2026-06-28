Hot and humid heading into July

A gorgeous Sunday is on tap for us as we round out the weekend. Warming trends will continue, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. However, the chance for a shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the evening and overnight hours.

Our streak of below-normal high temperatures is expected to come to an end on Sunday, with highs reaching around 80 degrees. This is the first time we’ve reached 80 since June 13. Beginning Monday, a pattern shift will take hold of the area, bringing more summer-like conditions.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with some locations reaching the mid 90s. Dew points in the 70s will combine with the warmth to push heat index values well into the 100s in some spots.

The combination of heat and humidity will stick around for the rest of the week and into the Fourth of July holiday. It will also bring several chances for showers and storms across the region, some of which could become strong to severe.