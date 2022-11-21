Holiday Travel Forecast: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/21/22 AM

Waking up to wind chills in the teens and 20s, temperatures are already 20° warmer than just 24 hours ago. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 30s today, with winds starting off feisty, gusting to near 25mph. They will calm as the day goes on and switch to out of the north. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the day.

Patchy freezing fog is possible overnight, as lows dip down to the teens.

We have a couple days of dry and sunny weather, up until Thursday on Thanksgiving. Chances for a wintry mix, turning to light snow by Friday morning is possible. While heavy rain hits south into Illinois and the Ohio Valley. Snow chances for the holidays look to stay up near Lake Superior and into the mountains out west.

Highs do climb into the lower 40s by Thanksgiving and continue into the weekend.