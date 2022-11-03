Hitting Record Heat: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/3/22 AM

Shattering record high temperatures for November 2nd, Green Bay hit a high of 75°. Breaking the prior daily record of 72° and tieing the all-time highest November temperature at 75° that we also hit back in 2020.

Thursday, highs climb back into the lower to mid 70s. This will likely break record high temperatures once again across the region, as highs are still running 20-25 degrees above normal!

Heavy rain and storms arrive by Friday and drench us into Sunday with 1-3". Cooler temperatures settle in behind, as we cruise into next week.