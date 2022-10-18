High Wind Warning: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/18/22 AM

Gusty northwest winds up to 35-40 mph will continue today with a Wind Advisory in effect along the lake shore and bay until 4pm. Gusts may hit 50mph, while in Door County a High Wind Warning is in effect until 7pm, for gusts up to 60mph. This will pose a risk for power outages and continue to knock leaves off the trees, putting Oconto, Waupaca and Langlade counties past peak now.

Highs on Tuesday will rise into the mid 40s, still cold and windy, but with sunshine!!!!

Warmer weather does arrive as we get towards the weekend, potentially tapping into the 70s again!