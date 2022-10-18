Watch Now
Weather

Actions

High Wind Warning: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/18/22 AM

Winds threaten power outages and fall foliage as they gust up to 55mph today, under cloudy skies and light lake effect.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 06:41:52-04

Gusty northwest winds up to 35-40 mph will continue today with a Wind Advisory in effect along the lake shore and bay until 4pm. Gusts may hit 50mph, while in Door County a High Wind Warning is in effect until 7pm, for gusts up to 60mph. This will pose a risk for power outages and continue to knock leaves off the trees, putting Oconto, Waupaca and Langlade counties past peak now.

Highs on Tuesday will rise into the mid 40s, still cold and windy, but with sunshine!!!!

Warmer weather does arrive as we get towards the weekend, potentially tapping into the 70s again!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018