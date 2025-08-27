High five for great weather

After morning lows in the 40s, today marked the 4th consecutive day with below-normal temperatures.

A warmer wind direction will allow temperatures to rebound into the mid/upper 70s on Wednesday. Much closer to normal for this time of year!

Our next weather-maker, a cold front, will move through on Wednesday night with a chance of showers and storms.

Severe weather is not expected, but gusty northeast winds will cool us down for Thursday and Friday.

Once again, highs will only be in the 60s. Lows will be in the 30s.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, looks great!

Lots of sunshine is on the way with highs in the 70s.

