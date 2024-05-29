High & Dry today but for how long?

Before today, we've had thunderstorms 10 of the last 13 days!!

Today's break from the stormy skies & heavy rain will last through Friday.

High pressure will continue build into Wisconsin tonight.

With clear skies, light winds & low dew points some frost is possible overnight NW of the Fox Valley. We could see more tomorrow night.

Thursday & Friday will feature more sunshine & warming temps.

Thursday: Sunny skies.

Friday: Sun & clouds.

June first is Saturday & the first day of meteorological summer!

Saturday: Sun & clouds with a chance of a shower or storm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies.

Monday-Wednesday: Sun, clouds & a few storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

