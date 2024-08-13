Here comes the rain again

The summer slide is upon us.

The normal high temperature today is 79. Yesterday it was 80, but Mother Nature is bucking the trend.

Today was the warmest day in over a week & we can expect more of the same tomorrow. It will be the 4th straight day with highs in the 80s.

Lots of sunshine is on the way. There's just a small chance of isolated storms on Wednesday.

Widespread rain & much cooler weather returns on Thursday & Friday as an area of low pressure tracks right over the state.

1-2" of rain is possible across N.E.W. with a small chance of severe weather.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warm. Shower/storm?

Thursday: Showers & a few storms. Windy & cool.

Friday: Showers & a few storms. Windy & cool.

This weekend: Lingering showers are possible on Saturday. Otherwise, lots of sunshine both days & warmer.

