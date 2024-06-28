Here comes July! What about July weather?

Friday was a gloomy & cool day. Temps were only in the low/mid 70s...5-10 degrees below normal.

This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.

Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening.

Behind the front, it will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.

Gusty NW winds on Saturday will turn NE for Sunday.

July begins on Monday.

Tuesday will be wet, but right now it looks like we will have dry weather for the Fourth!

Although not as hot as firecracker, temps will be much warmer that we have seen the last 2 days.

Stay tuned.

