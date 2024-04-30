Hello May Flowers

April wrapped up with above normal temps & the potential for a few pre-midnight (April) showers.

April showers will transition to May showers after midnight. A thunderstorm is also possible.

High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Wednesday with wind gusts to around 40 mph & some sunshine.

Although Thursday will be cooler with NE winds, clouds & some rain. Highs will be mainly in the 60s/70s the next 7 days.

WED: Early AM shower? Mostly sunny, windy & warm. Also, Welcome to May!!

THU: Plenty of clouds. Showers & much cooler. Gusty NE winds.

FRI: Mostly sunny skies.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm late.

SUN: Sun & clouds. A great day to check out the May flowers.

On/off showers will continue but soon they will be May showers.