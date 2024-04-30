Hello May Flowers

April wrapped up with above normal temps & the potential for a few pre-midnight (April) showers.
April showers will transition to May showers after midnight. A thunderstorm is also possible.
High pressure will build into Wisconsin on Wednesday with wind gusts to around 40 mph & some sunshine.
Although Thursday will be cooler with NE winds, clouds & some rain. Highs will be mainly in the 60s/70s the next 7 days.
WED: Early AM shower? Mostly sunny, windy & warm. Also, Welcome to May!!
THU: Plenty of clouds. Showers & much cooler. Gusty NE winds.
FRI: Mostly sunny skies.
SAT: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm late.
SUN: Sun & clouds. A great day to check out the May flowers.
On/off showers will continue but soon they will be May showers.