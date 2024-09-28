Helene & our weekend

High clouds from Helene will move over the area & at times we will have a gusty NE wind.

The clouds & easterly winds will knock temps down a bit. This will keep us from hitting the warmest September on record.

This weekend: The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make its way towards the state. Although we may see more clouds & a gusty winds at times,

all other impacts from Helene will remain well to our south. Sun & clouds can be expected both Saturday & Sunday.

A cold front will move through late Monday with a shower/storm possible. Behind it, much cooler weather returns to kick off October.

