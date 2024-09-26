Helene heads our way

Sunny skies & warm temps were the story of the day!

High temps were in the 80s or about 15 degrees above normal.

High pressure will control the weather the next few days, but Helene will have an impact on sky conditions & wind speed.

High clouds from Helene will move over the area & at times we will have a gusty NE wind.

The clouds & easterly winds will knock temps down a bit. This will keep us from hitting the warmest September on record.

FRI: Mostly sunny & feeling like summer.

This weekend: The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make its way towards the state. Although we may see more clouds & a gusty winds at times,

all other impacts from Helene will remain well to our south. Sun & clouds can be expected both Saturday & Sunday.

A cold front will move through late Monday with a shower/storm possible. Behind it, much cooler weather returns to kick off October.