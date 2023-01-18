Watch Now
Heavy Snow Headed to Town: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/18/23 AM

The seasons are shifting, finally... as winter weather makes a return to Wisconsin with a Winter Storm Watch issued.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 18, 2023
The seasons are shifting, finally... as winter weather makes a return to Wisconsin with a Winter Storm Watch issued from midnight tonight until noon on Thursday.

Heavy snow is headed to town, as a strong low pressure brings wet, accumulating snowfall of around half a foot. Near white-out conditions and dropping temperatures, strike along with it.

A few scattered flurries fly Friday morning with just a trace to accumulate, as colder air wraps in behind the storm.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies and few pockets of sunshine.

