Heavy rain & an end to the thaw

Today was day #4 of the January Thaw!

Temperatures were in the 40s, a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

A strong storm will bring a soaking rain & gusty winds to the area overnight.

Many areas could see over an inch of rain & that could lead to some flooding.

A thunderstorm is possible.

The rain will end early Friday morning, followed by some light snow.

Although 2-4" of snow is possible across Northern Marinette County, most spots will only see a dusting.

More light snow is possible on Saturday & much colder temperatures will return next week.

Stay tuned!!

