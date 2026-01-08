Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heavy rain & an end to the thaw

Today was day #4 of the January Thaw!
Temperatures were in the 40s, a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
A strong storm will bring a soaking rain & gusty winds to the area overnight.
Many areas could see over an inch of rain & that could lead to some flooding.
A thunderstorm is possible.
The rain will end early Friday morning, followed by some light snow.
Although 2-4" of snow is possible across Northern Marinette County, most spots will only see a dusting.
More light snow is possible on Saturday & much colder temperatures will return next week.
Stay tuned!!

