Heatwave Hits: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/21/22 AM

HEAT WAVE HITS! Enjoy it while we have it, because these temperatures won't last forever and may be the final hoorah before normality hits later next week.

We are waking up to temperatures flirting with the freezing mark, clear skies and calm winds.

After the sun rises in the 7am hour, sunny skies will dominate the day! Wind will whip out of the south up to 35mph, surging in the upper 60s and lower 70s!

We have more of the same weather conditions throughout the weekend, with a breezy south wind, sunny skies and highs hitting in the lower 70s!!

The next storm system is building though and will take aim at us by Sunday night and into next week, bringing heavy rain and maybe some storms.

Behind it, cooler air with highs back in the 50s... which is where we should be for this time of year.