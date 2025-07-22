Heating up & turning stormy!!

Temps were a bit below normal to start the new work week, but that's about to change!

A warm front will move into the area on Tuesday and then move to our north for Wednesday and Thursday.

Very warm to hot and humid air will stream into N.E.W..

Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with dew points rising into the 70s.

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for our southern counties.

Along with the heat, there will be occasional thunderstorms, some potentially severe with heavy rain.

