Heat wave on the way

High pressure building in from Canada will bring dry weather for most of us over the next several days. There is just a slight chance of an isolated shower across the far north.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday & Sunday as warmer temperatures begin to climb back into the area.

Hot and humid weather returns early next week, with more 90-degree temperatures expected.

Dew points will climb into the 70s, which means index values will top 100 degrees.

The 31st anniversary of the last 100-degree temp in Green Bay is Tuesday. We will be close to that number.

