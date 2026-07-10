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Heat wave on the way

Cameron's Forecast
Heat wave on the way
Posted

High pressure building in from Canada will bring dry weather for most of us over the next several days. There is just a slight chance of an isolated shower across the far north.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday & Sunday as warmer temperatures begin to climb back into the area.

Hot and humid weather returns early next week, with more 90-degree temperatures expected.

Dew points will climb into the 70s, which means index values will top 100 degrees.

The 31st anniversary of the last 100-degree temp in Green Bay is Tuesday. We will be close to that number.

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