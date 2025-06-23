Heat wave ends with a bang

The Heat Wave is over!!
After 3 straight days with highs in the 90s & dew points in the 70s, much cooler weather is on the way!
A strong cold front will move though overnight switching winds to the north for Tuesday.
Out ahead of the front, strong/severe thunderstorms developed across the area.
Winds gusted 50-60 mph & torrential rain fell.
The threat for on/off showers & storms will continue for much of the week.
Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 70s & similar temps are forecast on Wednesday.
Posted
The Heat Wave is over!!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.