Heat wave ends with a bang

The Heat Wave is over!!

After 3 straight days with highs in the 90s & dew points in the 70s, much cooler weather is on the way!

A strong cold front will move though overnight switching winds to the north for Tuesday.

Out ahead of the front, strong/severe thunderstorms developed across the area.

Winds gusted 50-60 mph & torrential rain fell.

The threat for on/off showers & storms will continue for much of the week.

Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 70s & similar temps are forecast on Wednesday.

