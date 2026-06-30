Heat wave continues as storm chances return to start July

The heat wave continues today as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. High humidity will push heat index values into the triple digits this afternoon. Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect for most of the area, while a few of our northern counties remain under a Heat Advisory. Both alerts will stay in effect through the evening. These hot and humid conditions are expected to persist through the rest of the workweek.

With these dangerous conditions continuing, it is important to take the necessary precautions. Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, check on neighbors and others who are especially vulnerable to the heat, and never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Pet owners should also be mindful of hot pavement, which can become hot enough to burn pets' paws.

In addition to the heat, daily thunderstorm chances will continue as the warm, humid air fuels storm development. Today, our northern counties are under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, while the rest of the area is under a Level 1 of 5 risk. The primary hazards include damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and small hail.

Wednesday brings another chance for severe storms, with most of our counties under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main hazards will be damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and large hail.

Additional chances for showers and storms will continue through the rest of the week.

