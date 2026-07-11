Heat wave arrives sunday, triple-digit heat index values expected early this week

After a seasonable start to the weekend, with temperatures in the 80s, another heat wave will settle over our area beginning tomorrow.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 60s under clear skies and calm winds. Tomorrow will begin with temperatures in the low 70s and a few morning clouds, but conditions will quickly change during the afternoon. Highs will soar into the low 90s as skies clear, making it feel quite hot outside.

The more significant heat arrives Monday. As higher dew points move into the region, heat index values will easily climb into the triple digits. Combined with mostly clear skies and light westerly winds, afternoon high temperatures may reach the upper 90s, with some locations possibly reaching 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

If you need to be outside starting tomorrow, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and wear light-colored clothing. Be sure to seek shade whenever possible and avoid prolonged periods of strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.