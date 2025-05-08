Heat on - mechanically and naturally

Tonight will be the coldest night in three weeks.

A widespread frost or freeze is expected, and a Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the NBC 26 viewing area.

After back-to-back days with gusty northeast winds, the winds will switch to the southwest on Friday, and temperatures will warm back up.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s away from Lake Michigan.

Another cold front will move through tomorrow night with a slight chance of a shower or storm.

Gusty northeast winds will cool temperatures back down again on Saturday.

Mother's Day will be beautiful. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week's highs will mainly be in the 80s, the first big taste of summer this year.

