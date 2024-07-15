Heat & humidity to take a break

Today was the 4th straight day with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points have been in the very sticky 70s the last 2 days.

After thunderstorms over the weekend(some produced severe weather & flash flooding), we had a few more isolated storms today.

Two cold fronts will move across the area over the next 24 hours. Both will have a chance to produce a few showers/storms.

Temps will start to cool down behind the fronts.

Dew points will also take a drastic drop. From 70s today to 50s by Wednesday.

High pressure will control our weather for most of the week.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Isolated shower/storm?

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A shower is possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine. A slight chance of a shower/storm.

Temps will be close to normal.

