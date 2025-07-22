Heat, humidity , storms & Packers

A warm front will move into the area on Tuesday and then move to our north for Wednesday and Thursday.
Very warm to hot and humid air will stream into N.E.W..
Highs will be in the 80s and 90s, with dew points rising into the 70s.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the southern counties.
Along with the heat, there will be occasional thunderstorms, some potentially severe with heavy rain.
