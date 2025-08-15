Heat & humidity return today with rounds of storms this weekend

Heat and humidity build back in today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s away from the lake this afternoon. Rounds of storms are expected throughout the weekend. First round arrives before sunrise Saturday and could be strong to severe. Additional heavy rain producing storms track along a stalled front through Monday. Flooding is possible in areas that experience several rounds of storms.
