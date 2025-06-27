Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat, humidity & more storms

Heat, humidity & more storms
With lots of sunshine, highs will be in the 80s on Saturday & then close to 90 on Sunday.
Dew points will climb into the lower 70s, making it quite humid.
A few late-day thunderstorms are possible on Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of next week as we wrap up June and head into July.

