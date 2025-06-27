Heat, humidity & more storms

With lots of sunshine, highs will be in the 80s on Saturday & then close to 90 on Sunday.
Dew points will climb into the lower 70s, making it quite humid.
A few late-day thunderstorms are possible on Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe.
Temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of next week as we wrap up June and head into July.
Posted
and last updated
With lots of sunshine, highs will be in the 80s on Saturday & then close to 90 on Sunday.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.