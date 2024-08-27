Heat & humidity equals thunderstorms

Monday was the hottest day of the year!!

Highs were in the 90s but with dew points near 80 degrees, heat index values were near 110 degrees!!

Air that you can wear.

Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight.

More of the same is likely on Tuesday. Highs will range from 85 to 95 depending on cloud cover.

The amount of heating will also play a role in whether or not we see additional PM thunderstorms.

If the storms develop, they could be severe with torrential downpours.

A cold front will move though Tuesday night with much cooler air returning to NEW behind it.

