Heat, humidity & a few thunderstorms this weekend

Temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper 80s on Saturday as humidity begins to increase. After dew points remained in the 40s/50s over the last several days, they will return to the 60s and 70s this weekend and early next week. That will make it feel much more humid outside, but it will also bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

There is a slight chance for storms Saturday, a somewhat better chance Sunday, and a good chance Monday. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain.

Along with the humidity, high temperatures Sunday and Monday will be near 90°, but dew points in the 70s will make it feel closer to 100°.

Summer is coming back.